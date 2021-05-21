New Provincial Childcare Spaces coming to the Valley including Abbotsford, Agassiz, Chilliwack and Hope

Fraser Valley – The Province ins investing in nearly 240 new licensed child care spaces, 110 of which are expected to be open this fall.

“As the population of the Fraser Valley continues to grow, these new child care spaces are welcomed with open arms,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “Our government knows how important available child care is, and we’re delivering. This addition means more children and parents in our communities will be able to benefit from these spaces run by B.C.’s incredible child care providers.”

The Province is supporting four projects to create 239 new licensed child care spaces in Abbotsford, Agassiz, Chilliwack and Hope:

Abbotsford (99 spaces)

Agassiz (30 spaces)

Chilliwack (78 spaces)

Hope (32 spaces)

FYI

As a result of these investments, parents in Abbotsford, the Chilliwack-Kent region (including Agassiz, Chilliwack) and the Fraser-Nicola region (including Hope) have saved nearly $19 million, more than $9 million, more than $8 million and more than $4 million, respectively. Early childhood educators have received: