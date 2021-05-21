Mission – Access to Hayward and Stave Lake this Summer

Mission — The District of Mission and BC Hydro are partnering this summer to help alleviate overcrowding and parking challenges in the Hayward and Stave Lake areas.
Last year, a record number of people visited Mission’s local lakes and parks to stay closer to home due to the pandemic, and high numbers are expected again this summer at BC Hydro’s Stave Lake boat launch and Hayward Lake Recreation Site, and the Stave West Forest and Recreation Area.
Beginning May 22nd, the following measures will be put in place to help reduce crowds and align with provincial health orders, including:
- Limiting visitors: Site capacity will be limited to prevent overcrowding and ensure physical distancing can be maintained at the Hayward Lake site.
- BC Hydro will allow only boat launch parking to be used by boat launch users: ATV and other off-road vehicles should park at the Rock Creek campsite, located at 7.5km along the Florence Lake Forest Service Road (FSR).
- Stricter parking enforcement: FSR provides critical access to the Stave West Forest and Recreation Area for campers, recreational users, and emergency services. Parking restrictions around the Hayward Lake Recreation Site and on the FSR near the Stave Lake boat launch will be strictly enforced over the summer and vehicles parked illegally will be towed.
- Increasing signage: More signs will be installed to indicate if there is space available at campsites and the boat launch. To ensure the safety of pedestrians and traffic, the “No parking” signs will be enforced along Dewdney Trunk Road and vehicle towing will be in place.
