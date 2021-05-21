Mission – Access to Hayward and Stave Lake this Summer

Mission — The District of Mission and BC Hydro are partnering this summer to help alleviate overcrowding and parking challenges in the Hayward and Stave Lake areas.

Last year, a record number of people visited Mission’s local lakes and parks to stay closer to home due to the pandemic, and high numbers are expected again this summer at BC Hydro’s Stave Lake boat launch and Hayward Lake Recreation Site, and the Stave West Forest and Recreation Area.

Beginning May 22nd, the following measures will be put in place to help reduce crowds and align with provincial health orders, including: