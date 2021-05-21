Long Weekend Plea for Boating Safety

Fraser Valley – May 22 marks the beginning of the summer boating season and Safe Boating Awareness Week – May 22 – 28, 2021- a weeklong campaign to raise awareness to boating safety.

Ironically co-insides with numbers from boat dealers that sales are actually up during the pandemic.

With the summer weather, folks are heading to the Upper Fraser Valley with their boats and watercrafts to the waterways and lakes of our region. RCMP urge everyone to exercise courtesy and adopt safe boating practices for an enjoyable safe water experience.

A sound decision can prevent injury or worse on the water, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. We remind everyone that understanding the environment and realizing your ability is essential when enjoying the lakes and waterways of our region.

Safe boating tips:

Wear a personal floatation device;

Boat sober – impairment and water do not mix;

Prepare and plan before you sail;

Be aware of cold-water risks.

Take a boating course.

For more tips on staying safe while on the water, visit us on line at bcrcmp or our friends at Transport Canada and Canadian Safe Boating Counsel.