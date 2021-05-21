Chilliwack Fire Responds to McGuire Road Barn Fire – No Animals Hurt

Chilliwack – Early Friday morning (4AM May 21) Chilliwack Fire Department was alerted to a report of a barn fire in the 47000 block of McguireRd.

Fire crews from Halls 1, 2,4,and 6 responded to the scene and upon arrival discovered heavy smoke and flames showing from a barn at the rear of the property.Crews established a water supply and initiated a defensive attack on the quickly spreading fire.

The majority of the fire was knocked down within an hour of the arrival of fire crews and overhaul operations are continuing this morning to extinguish remaining hot spots.

The barn contained a small amount of hay and quick action by fire crews prevented the spread of the fire to an adjacent barn that housed livestock.

There were no firefighter, or animal injuries and the cause of this fire is currently under investigation by Chilliwack Fire.