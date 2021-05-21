52 Year Old Chilliwack Man Arrested in Carleton Street Drug Bust

Chilliiwack – A recent investigation initiated by the Chilliwack RCMP, targeted a 52-year-old man suspected of illegal drug sales to a residence in the 9700-block of Carleton Street. As the Chilliwack Crime Reduction Unit Drug Section (CRU) pursued their investigation, police gathered evidence linking the suspect and residence to the alleged trafficking of illegal drugs.

During the investigation officers noted ‘short duration stays’ at the residence, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. An arrest made following a stay resulted in the seizure of suspected crack cocaine.

On May 19, 2021 officers arrested the suspect driving near the residence. In the course of the arrest, police seized bulk quantities of drugs believed to be powder cocaine and crack cocaine.

CRU investigators followed the arrest with the execution of a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant of the Carleton Street residence. Officers seized shotguns, ammunition, body armour, and paraphernalia consistent with the trafficking of illegal drugs during the search.

Police later released the suspect from custody.

Following a review of evidence gathered, the RCMP will forward all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of CDSA and criminal charges.