Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s Michael Cade Now Chair for the British Columbia Touring Council

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society announced that Artistic & Managing Director, Michael Cade, has been elected to the position of Chair of the Board of Directors of the British Columbia Touring Council (also known as BCTC).

Michael Cade

BCTC exists for successful and sustainable touring and presenting of professional performing arts in British Columbia. BCTC members include volunteer and professional presenters, agents/managers, artists, and artistic companies working to ensure that communities and audiences across British Columbia have access and opportunities to participate in live performances.

Cade came to Chilliwack in 2009 to open the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. He has worked with Western Canada Theatre, Sunshine Theatre, Belfry Theatre, Gateway Theatre, Arts Club Theatre, Freefall Theatre, Bastion Theatre, Phoenix Theatre, Frederic Wood Theatre, and the Globe Theatre. He has managed the

Sagebrush Theatre; Pavilion Theatre; Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Mainstage and Marie Flemming Hall; in addition to Chilliwack’s HUB International Theatre and Rotary Hall Studio Theatre. He was the stage manager for the opening of the Phoenix Theatre at the University of Victoria, worked for the Kamloops Art Gallery, and took University level art studio and art history classes at UVIC, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree. He has worked as a performer, props master, poster designer, box office staff, front of house manager, ticket agent, scenic designer, and production manager. His work included a Crown Performance for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. He has presented more than 500 shows.

BCTC practices Policy Governance®. Policy Governance is a model of governance created by Dr. John Carver. It is often referred to as “Carver governance” or the “Carver model”. The organization produces an annual showcase and booking conference (Pacific Contact) for British Columbia’s live performance sector, a variety of programs and services both online and in-person and offers grant programs and training in partnership with the BC Arts Council and the Province of BC. For more information about BCTC please visit their website at www.bctouring.org

The Society is honoured to share the vast skills that Cade brings to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with the British Columbia Touring Council, benefiting all who embrace the performing arts in our Province.