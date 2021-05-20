Celebration 125: Podcast with Pat Frey on Her Life and Teaching Career in Agassiz – Part 2 of 2 (VIDEO)

Posted By: Don Lehn May 20, 2021

Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – In this second part of Pat Frey’s story, she discusses her work as a teacher and her church life in Agassiz. Photos courtesy of Agassiz-Harrison Museum, Andrea Chapman Photography, Airtight Productions and various archives.

This podcast is a non-profit project by John Henry Oliver in association with the 125th-anniversary of the District of Kent for the year 2020.

For more history on the region, go to… http://www.agassizharrisonmuseum.org. Thanks for your support.

