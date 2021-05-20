BC Kids 12-17 Can Now Register for COVID Vaccine

Vancouver (Josh Olund BCIT Radio A&E) – Children who are 12 and older in B.C. are now able to register for a COVD-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said on Wednesday, “It allows, in many cases, families to go together and get vaccinated, which is also exciting news,” Dix mentioned, noting that the registration system was tested again Tuesday.

“Just like every other group in British Columbia,I’m encouraging everyone to get registered on our Get Vaccinated website, or by telephone across British Columbia.”When the question came up about why children 12-17won’t be vaccinated in schools, Dix said there’s already an “extraordinary system of clinics”in place across the province. Dix also noted that some areas have different plans for vaccine distribution depending on their own individual needs.

As far as sanctions for restaurants and other businesses that are due to expire after the May Long Weekend, that will be addressed on Tuesday.