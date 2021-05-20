Abby PD Investigating Fire at Bottle Depot – Called “Suspicious”

Abbotsford – While patrolling central Abbotsford early Thursday,(May 20 @ 4:15AM) an Abbotsford Police patrol officer heard an explosion near the 33200 block of Walsh Street (Abbotsford Bottle Depot). Upon responding to this location, the officer found a dumpster on fire in an alley and also observed a fire at a nearby recycling depot across the street. Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service attended to extinguish the fires.

At the time of these fires, local businesses were closed, and no one was injured.

Abbotsford Police General Investigation Section and Abbotsford Fire Rescue investigators remain on scene. These fires are considered suspicious, and investigators are unsure as to the motive(s). No suspect description is available at this time.

If you witnessed these incidents or have CCTV or dashcam footage of this incident, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.