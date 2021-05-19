Robyn Jewell – Winner of Shape Your World Society’s 2021 Total Makeover Challenge (as seen on chillTV’s Chill n Chat)

Fraser Valley – When Robyn Jewell applied to participate in Shape Your World Society’s 2021 Total Makeover Challenge she didn’t think she had a chance of securing the top spot, but that’s exactly what she did this week! Jewell registered for this year’s challenge because 2020 was a tough year. She felt that she needed the group’s support to get her back on the track of health and wellness.

Because Jewell had participated in Chilliwack’s Total Makeover Challenge two years ago, she knew that the Total Makeover Challenge was about much more than weight loss. She understood that it was about personal growth, community development and empowerment. Over the past 16 weeks Jewell and her fellow challengers have stepped out of their comfort zones, participating in many activities that they might not have otherwise experienced. After participating in the “Little Black Dress” hike up Mt. Thom and a leadership retreat hike up to Lindeman Lake, Jewell reports that she has a new appreciation for getting outside and active on local trails.

Thanks to Planet Fitness’ generous sponsorship of gym memberships for all challengers, regular workouts became a part of Jewell’s daily routine. This, combined with weekly weigh and measures, group support and professional nutritional coaching helped to contribute to Jewel’s impressive 24lb weight loss and 24” inch loss!During the ‘apprentice’ segment of the challenge Robyn and her team ‘Sisters Strong’ amalgamated with the other apprentice teams to form the “Fabulous Fearless Sisters”.

Together they planned and executed several fundraising events and activities that raised funds for Pearl Life Society, Joy Smith Foundation, Sardis Doorway and next year’s Total Makeover Challenge. Robyn’s social media savvy grew by leaps and bounds as she began writing a blog, creating and editing videos documenting her progress, delivering speeches & reaching out to her community for support during the public recognition sections of the challenge.

Jewel even co hosted a local news program on Chill TV!

She learned how to walk a runway, participated in a fashion show and let her inner diva come out during a professional photo shoot with Jennifer Roessler Photography! Through all of it her confidence, and the confidence of her fellow challengers, grew by leaps and bounds. Robyn reports “I believe in me! I finally know who I am. What an amazing feeling!”Jewel’s big win was not based on percentage of weight and inch loss alone.

The judging rubric is also based on participation, community recognition, panel of experts, challenge points & more. It’s so detailed that not even the program’s organizers knew who the top challengers were in advance of the big announcement. Accounting company MNP audited the points to determine the final scores. Everyone was on the edge of their seats during the online “Shape Your Vogue” awards & recognition event as MNP representative Jenine Walsh announced the winners.Jewell is delighted with her prize package which includes a one week stay at a 2 bedroom Whistler Condo, a one year Black Card Membership to Planet Fitness, an 8 week membership in Mastermind Group, a professional photo shoot with Jennifer Roessler, a gift basket from Lisa Stromdahl’s Beautiful Inside and Out and a gift basket of products from Lyn Wilkinson’s Monat.

When asked what prize she was most excited to win Jewell reflected “I won me! The prizes will fade, but I never will! So when people ask me what this challenge is, that’s what it is. It brings out the belief in yourself and the best version of you!” Be sure to watch for Chill TV’s new TMC mini series documenting the 2021 Chilliwack Total Makeover Challenger’s 16 week transformations.

For more information:

Trish Warren 778-240-2921 Vice President

Shape Your World Society https://shapeyourworldsociety.com/

Manager Total Makeover Challenge https://totalmakeoverchallenge.com/