Love Where You Live: Surrey Encourages Residents to Try Plogging (Pick Up The Garbage While Jogging)

Surrey –Surrey’s Love Where You Live campaign is in full swing, and the City is encouraging residents to try plogging, a trend that combines jogging or walking and picking up litter. Derived from the Swedish word “plocka” or to “pick up,” plogging has become popular in Europe, as a way to simultaneously stay fit and keep your neighbourhood clean.

“Plogging is an excellent way for residents to get outside and increase their physical activity, while also giving back to the community,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “So far this year, we have had 112 residents sign up for the 20-minute challenge. I would like to now invite everyone to show your civic pride and try plogging as a fun way to take part in the Love Where You Live challenge.”

“Plogging is a great activity for residents of all ages to take part in the Love Where You Live campaign,” said Councillor Laurie Guerra, Chair of the Parks, Recreation and Culture Committee. “Residents can clean-up their favourite running trail or city street, while getting exercise. I believe this is a trend that could catch on here in Surrey, where we know our residents have tremendous civic pride and are eager to give back to their community.”

For more information, visit: www.surrey.ca/lovewhereyoulive.