Hallmark Film Crews in Agassiz May 20 and 21 – Thursday and Friday

Kent/Agassiz – Film crews are back in Agassiz on Thursday and Friday. upcoming filming on Pioneer Ave and Pioneer Park. Crews will be setting up Wednesday and expect intermittent traffic control and reduced parking May 20 and 21st

The shoot is produced by Langley-based Hour Road Productions. Teresa Bodin, location manager for the shoot told FVN that this Hallmark Production “The 27 Hour Day” is about a busy New York City woman who needs to leave the big city for some decompression time. She eventually makes her way to “Springfield” (Agassiz). Part of the outdoor shoot will reconstruct a farmers market.