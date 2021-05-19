Chilliwack Council Reviews 2040 Official Community Plan for New Mid-Rise Apartment Commercial Zoning By-Law

Chilliwack (Josh Olund BCIT Radio A&E) – With the backdrop of the Portal and Travelodge announcements, Tuesday’s business at Chilliwack Council may seem underwhelming.

But for business, this is important.

Council reviewed the 2040 Official Community Plan for New Mid-Rise Apartment Commercial Zoning By-Law.

In a nutshell:

●2040 Official Community Plan to remove the maximum floor area ratio within the“General Commercial” designation to support more flexibility in the built-form of new commercial and mixed-use (commercial/residential)development as well as the proposed creation of a new C9 (Mid-Rise Apartment Commercial) Zone within “Zoning Bylaw 2020, 5000”

●The maximum floor area ratio currently is 1.5 and there is no proposed floor limit in theC9 Zone

●The new C9 Zone includes:

○Permitted uses including apartment, child care facility,cultural facility, general commercial, indoor recreation, school and limite dvehicle oriented commercial uses

○Requirement for development to be mixed-use

○No maximum floor area ratio

○Individual setbacks for residential and commercial/parking spaces

○Separate lot coverage requirement for parkades

○Maximum height of 25 metres