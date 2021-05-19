BUSINESS – New Abbotsford City Website Wins Second Award

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford announced that the newly designed City website has won an Award of Distinction at the international Communicator Awards.

This is something for all businesses to check out. How effective is your website?

The City of Abbotsford launched the newly designed website, designed by Upanup Studios, on December 9, 2020 and has already won a Gold award from the AVA Digital Awards in February 2021. The new city website features an improved layout, responsive design that works on all mobile devices, and accessibility features, including the latest translation software offering up to 99 different languages, to ensure that all City information is current and accessible to everyone.

The website is one of the City’s key communication tools, and receives close to 2 million unique page views per year. It is a valuable resource for both residents and businesses and is the quickest way to find current information on City services and programs.

FYI:

‘The Award of Distinction’ is given to those that exceed industry standards in quality and achievement. Submissions are not judged against one another but are instead judged purely on craft. The Communicator Awards is dedicated to recognizing excellence, effectiveness, and innovation across all areas of communication.

Founded nearly three decades ago, The Communicator Awards receives almost 5,000 entries from companies, agencies, and studios of all sizes, making it globally, one of the largest award shows of its kind.