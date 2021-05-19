BCHL Chilliwack Pod Award Winners

Chilliwack (Josh Olund BCIT Radio A&E) – The BCHL released their Chilliwack Pod award winners and two Chilliwack Chief’s players, Jackson Munro and Sasha Teleguine, each received awards.

Munro was named the Chilliwack Pod Top Defenceman after finishing the year with four goals and 12 points in 20 games. Munro finished with the second-most points by defencemen on the Chiefs and also registered seven powerplay points,which was the most among Chief’s defencemen and the third most on the team overall. Munro was in his final year of junior hockey and finished his junior career with 77 points in 164 career games. He is committed to Brown University next year where he will continue out his hockey career.

As for Teleguine, he was named the Chilliwack Pod Top Rookie after finishing the year with four goals and 18 points in 20 games, which was the most among first-year players. Teleguine was also third on the team in points overall. He also had to most assists on the team with 14 and was also tied for third on the team in powerplay assists with four.

Teleguine is eligible for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft in July.

For the other award winners, the Prince George Cougars would take up the rest of the awards with Kings forward Christian Buono was named the Chilliwack Pod Top Forward after finishing the year with 14 goals and 27 points in 20 games,he was also the pod’s top scorer.Kings goalie Aaron Trotter was named Chilliwack Pod Top Goalie after posting a record of 7-3-1with a .934 SV%, 1.63 GAA and two shutouts, which were the third-most shutouts in the BCHL.