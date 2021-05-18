New Supportive Housing for Mission Seniors

Mission/Victoria – Seniors with moderate and low incomes in Mission are benefiting from 74 additional affordable homes and a seniors’ activity centre now that the doors are open on a new project in the community.

“With the opening of these new homes, seniors won’t be forced to move away from the community many of them helped build in order to find affordable housing,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “

Located at 7682 Grand St., the six-storey building is made up of studio, one- and two-bedroom homes for seniors and seniors living with dependant adult children. Monthly rents range from $375 to $1,200, depending on unit size and tenant income.

The Missions Association for Seniors Housing (MASH) is operating the project. Part of the project is a ground-floor leisure area named the Boswyk Seniors Activity Centre. This space includes a commercial kitchen, community hall, multi-purpose rooms and a games room.