Missing 13 Year Old Surrey Teen Last Seen In Chilliwack

Posted By: Don Lehn May 18, 2021

Surrey/Chilliwack – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Allison Hickman, 13, of Surrey. Allison was last seen on May 14, 2021 in the 45000-block of Wellington Avenue, Chilliwack.

Allison Hickman description:
  •  Caucasian female;
  •  Height: 152 cm (5’00);
  •  Weight: Slender build;
  •  Hair: Auburn;
  •  Eyes: blue.

As investigators continue to search for Ms. Hickman, they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and caregivers are concerned for Allison’s well-being, says Corporal Mike Rail
spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Allison Hickman to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

