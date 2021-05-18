Missing 13 Year Old Surrey Teen Last Seen In Chilliwack

Surrey/Chilliwack – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Allison Hickman, 13, of Surrey. Allison was last seen on May 14, 2021 in the 45000-block of Wellington Avenue, Chilliwack.
Allison Hickman description:
- Caucasian female;
- Height: 152 cm (5’00);
- Weight: Slender build;
- Hair: Auburn;
- Eyes: blue.
As investigators continue to search for Ms. Hickman, they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.
Police and caregivers are concerned for Allison’s well-being, says Corporal Mike Rail
spokesperson for the UFVRD.
Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Allison Hickman to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
