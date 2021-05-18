Canadian Radio Sanctuary: Voices of the Valley Vignette on the Olive Branch Dinners in Agassiz (VIDEO)

Kent (John Henry Oliver) – Canadian Radio Sanctuary: Voices of the Valley Vignette on the Olive Branch Dinners in Agassiz.

In the Voices of the Valley series, occasionally podcasts that are much shorter in length than the regular presentations, fall into the Voices of the Valley Vignette category. This vignette brings you District of Kent Mayor Sylvia Pranger on a special program that offers free meals each week at the Agassiz Christian School. For current information on the Olive Branch Dinners, use this link: https://www.riversidecrcagassiz.ca/mi…

