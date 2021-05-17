Maple Ridge School – COVID Exposures

Maple Ridge (Josh Olund BCIT Radio A&E) – Glenwood Elementary in Maple Ridge is the latest school in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district to have exposure to COVID-19.

There was a person who was confirmed positive for the virus at the school on May 10 and 11.

As of Monday, Fraser Health lists seven schools in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district, all of which have occurred in the last two weeks.

The other current schools are Ecole Pitt Meadows Elementary(May 3), Edith McDermott Elementary (May 3), Fairview Elementary (May 3, 4,5, 6 and 7), Highland Park Elementary(May 4, 5 and 6), Laity View Elementary (May 4, 5,and 6) and Pitt Meadows Secondary (May 3,4, 5 and 6).