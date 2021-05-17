22nd Annual Run for Mom 5k Run/Walk with the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation – Raised $6000

Fraser Valley – MAY 17 UPDATE – The week long Run for Mom to raise funds for the Maternity Department at Chilliwack General Hospital (CGH) just wrapped up. The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s (FVHCF) annual event was held virtually this year, giving supporters the week of May 1 to 8th to complete their 5k walk or run.

“We are grateful that the community still came together to support this event, despite it not going ahead in person” shared Liz Harris, Executive Director, FVHCF. Thanks to contributions from participants and other supporting businesses, Run for Mom brought in over $6,000.

The FVHCF would like to thank the Envision Financial Branches in Chilliwack, Minter Country Gardens, Starline Cabinet Co Ltd, Coast Capital Savings Cottonwood Branch, Scandic Signature Home Design Ltd. DBA Pair Home Design, Chilliwack Dogwood Monarch Lions Club, Trixie’s Car Wash, and Rainbow Greenhouse for donating towards this event. “Our Sponsors always add the success of Run for Mom and we are thankful for their help” stated Harris.

MARCH 22 Original Story – Get ready for the 22nd annual Run for Mom 5k Run/Walk with the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) and Garrison Running Company.

Run for Mom is a family friendly 5k run or walk event for all abilities. This year’s event will be held in a virtual format to make sure all participants are safe and healthy. Participants will have an entire week (May 1-8) to complete the 5k and can raise funds through the FVHCF’s new online fundraising platform; Participants will also be able to track their run progress using Strava, which links to their personal fundraising page.

Funds raised will go towards purchasing much needed equipment for the Maternity Department at Chilliwack General Hospital. “Chilliwack is such an amazing community that has supported Run for Mom for over two decades” exclaimed Liz Harris, Executive Director FVHCF, “We have a goal to raise $10,000 this year, and I don’t doubt this community will come together to make this virtual year a success.”

You can help support the run by registering online at www.fvhcf.ca/runformom and then signing up for your own personal fundraising page. Those that are unable to participate may still support the Maternity Unit at Chilliwack General Hospital by donating online through the above links as well.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by the Fraser Health Authority. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

For More information or to support your local hospital, please visit www.fvhcf.ca or call the FVHCF office at 1-877-661-0314.