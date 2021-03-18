BC Transit – Transit Driver Appreciation Day, Thursday March 18

Fraser Valley – BC Transit is showing our appreciation for our bus drivers on Transit Driver Appreciation Day (TDAD). Bus drivers are integral to their communities, and the pandemic has put a spotlight on the essential need for our team on the road.

On March 18, help us give thanks to the hard-working bus drivers across the province, as transit systems throughout North America join together to celebrate TDAD. BC Transit and our communities in B.C. are celebrating by paying tribute to our reliable and extraordinary individuals who get people where they need to be — safely.

“Transit drivers keep this province moving, getting people to school, work and other key places from the grocery store to a doctor’s appointment,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Let’s show our appreciation and thank all BC transit drivers for their hard work and dedication in serving the public, especially after showing incredible resilience throughout the pandemic this past year.”

Starting March 15, transit riders and community members wishing to participate in Transit Driver Appreciation Day are encouraged to submit their thanks and appreciation on BC Transit’s social media channels using the hashtags ‘#TDAD’ and ‘#ThanksTransit’.

As always, customers can also simply thank their transit driver whenever they are exiting the bus.

In keeping with past TDAD celebrations, BC Transit has produced several new videos, highlighting some of our dedicated and hard-working people behind the wheel. We will also be sharing past stories from transit drivers highlighting why they love what they do.

“Transit drivers play an integral part in our daily lives. This past year, our transit drivers have shown a remarkable amount of resiliency, hard work and dedication in communities throughout the province,” said Erinn Pinkerton, President and Chief Executive Officer of BC Transit. “We are proud to celebrate them for their continued professionalism, dedication to safety and excellent customer service during this time.”

Please be advised that face-coverings are mandatory on all BC Transit buses and physical distancing should be practiced when possible. For more details about BC Transit services, please visit bctransit.com.