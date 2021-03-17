Paul Horn Running for Mission Mayor

Mission – Riverside College Instructor Paul Horn, a former Mission Councilor, is in the running for the Mayor’s Chair in Mission.

In 2020, former Mayor Pam Alexis was elected as MLA, thus leaving the riding open for a by-election. On February 3, 2021, Council appointed Jennifer Russell as Chief Election Officer, as well as, Christine Brough and Connie Cooper as Deputy Chief Election Officers.

The general voting day has been set to take place April 24, 2021, with advance opportunities at the Mission Leisure Centre on April 14, 17, and 18, 2021. The District of Mission is dedicated to delivering a safe and physically distanced by-election during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Paul Horn website is here.

The Facebook page is here.

Horns resume includes:

Served on District of Mission council from 2005-2011

Leadership of Mission’s Stone Soup Initiative and Grapevine Food Sharing.

Operates The Mission Hot Seat, S’Up Mission? and multiple other community Facebook pages.

Coaches minor lacrosse and operates Adult Drop-In Lacrosse in Mission.

Former board member of Mission Historical Society, Southwest Mission Ratepayers and other community boards.

Trains Engaged Community Guides (ECGs), volunteers and human service workers throughout our community.