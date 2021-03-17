Chilliwack Fire Department Responds to Woodbine Street Workshop Fire

Chilliwack – On Wednesday afternoon, the Chilliwack Fire Department was alerted to a report of a structure fire in the 9400 block of Woodbine Street.

Upon arrival, crews discovered heavy smoke and flames showing from a detached workshop at the back of the property. Crews established a nearby water supply and quickly deployed multiple hose streams to contain the aggressively burning fire that was also threatening nearby structures.This coordinated defensive attack brought the fire under control fairly quickly and successfully prevented the fire from spreading to the nearby structures.

The detached shop sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage and the nearby structures sustained minor heat damage.

No one was hurt.