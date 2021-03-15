Small Outdoor Religious Services To Be Allowed In Time For Passover, Easter

Vancouver – In the Monday update from the PHO Dr. Bonnie Henry and the Health Minister Adrian Dix, some relief for those concerned about the clampdown on religious services.

Small gathers outside will be allowed soon.

Dr. Henry says they are also working on a phased re-opening of indoor services, starting April.

This, on paper, could relieve tension between some churches in the Valley who have been fined for breaking COVID rules with gatherings for indoor church services.

More to come.