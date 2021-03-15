Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation – Run 4 Mom – Virtual 5K – May 1 to 8 – Aiding CGH Maternity Depatment

Fraser Valley – Since 2000, Run for Mom has raised funds to purchase equipment such as: fetal monitors, infant resuscitator, labour delivery bed, oxygen analyzer, glidescope, jaundice meter, isolette, specialized surgical table and more.

This year the funds raised will be designated towards the purchase of much needed equipment for the Maternity Department at Chilliwack General Hospital.This year things are a little different and the event will be held in a virtual format to adhere to government restrictions.

You will have a full week to complete your 5K. We encourage participants to create and utilize the fundraising pages on Just Giving, which not only will help track any pledges you bring in but you can also track your 5K using Strava, which links to your own page! Strava is a free app compatible with most smartphone devices.

Visit www.fvhcf.ca/runformom for full event details.