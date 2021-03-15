District of Hope Creating a Strategic Facilities Master Plan

Hope – The District of Hope is seeking public input regarding creating a Strategic Facilities Master Plan. Council has directed that this high-level plan will establish the policies, over a period of 25 years and more, of what District-owned buildings and facilities will be replaced or improved, in what order and when.

The Plan is meant to address existing facility conditions along with current and future needs, while being financially sustainable.

It does not provide for detailed building designs and exact costs, as those will follow on later as per the adopted Plan.

Residents are invited to go to our website https://hope.ca/facilities-master-plan, read the background information package and complete the survey questions including providing comments.

Those wishing to, can come to District Hall and view the material and fill out a paper survey. The survey is now live and will be open until April 16th.