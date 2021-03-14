Fraser Valley Crohn’s & Colitis Support Group Meeting – Tuesday March 18

Fraser Valley – If you are living with Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, or if you have a loved one who does, we welcome you to join us from the comfort of your home to meet new faces from communities across BC/Yukon.
The time together will give everyone the opportunity to share experiences, learn from one another, build new relationships, and maintain a strong community.
You will have the opportunity to discuss topics related to IBD. *sharing is optional
Meetings are held on the Zoom platform. Zoom meetings allow you to attend from anywhere in BC/Yukon. *zoom account is not needed to join.
Contact Teri. The link to join will be sent to you the day before the meeting. tmcgeachie@crohnsandcolitis.ca or 250-213-7761
Tuesday, March 16th
Fraser Valley West BC
7:00pm – 8:30pm
Group lead – Hailey Kolenda
These meetings are led by chapter volunteers.
