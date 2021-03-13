UPDATE – Todd Richard’s “Green and Blue” – Tribute to Front Line Workers – #1 Country Indie Add (VIDEO)

Harrison/Fraser Valley – Harrison’s pride and joy , Country artist Todd Richard (and a pretty darn good plumber too!) is no stranger to paying it forward.

The BCCMA multiple nominee has been known to create great tribute songs and his attention turns to the pandemic and front line workers:

Pretty excited to receive so many cool messages from Frands that have found the pre-order link and listened to the preview track for our powerful new single Green and Blue 💚💙

This song is a tribute and a thank you to all the women and men working on the frontlines 🙏👊

Photo by @markmaryanovich – design by @mediasuite

“Thank you to the angels in the green and blue”…”Halos, Heroes”