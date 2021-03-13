Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreak Over at Mission’s Chartwell Carrington House Retirement Residence – Major Outbreak at Langley Glass Plant

Fraser Valley – On Saturday morning, Fraser Health is providing the following information regarding COVID-19 in our region:

Assisted living:

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Chartwell Carrington House Retirement Residence in Mission. With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location.

Acute care:

Fraser Health has also declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Royal Columbian Hospital. With the implementation of comprehensive strategies, there is no longer an outbreak at this site.

It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

Community:

Fraser Health Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Vitrum Glass, a glass manufacturer located at 9785 – 201 Street in Langley.

To date, 44 employees of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of this outbreak. Case and contact management is ongoing. Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.

In addition, Fraser Health conducted testing and provided COVID-19 immunizations on-site as measures to stop the transmission occurring at the facility. Fraser Health is taking an aggressive COVID-19 management and response approach to high-risk work settings, including locations where we are seeing clusters and outbreaks focusing on the food processing industry, as well as farm operations and nurseries where we have workers in crowded accommodations, including our temporary farm workers. We are using a number of different means to manage COVID-19 outbreaks, such as immunization for cluster and outbreak control. We are confident that this will help us protect our communities as well as those workplaces.

Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff. We are working with the facility to strengthen their COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.