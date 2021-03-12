RCMP Notify IIO of Firearm Incident at a Chilliwack Cemetery Near McCammon Elementary – Suspect Injured

Surrey/Chilliwack – Just before 9AM on Thursday March 11, 2021 front line officers from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) Chilliwack were called to a report of a found firearm at a cemetery near Wellington Ave and Ashwell Road, in Chilliwack (Skwah First Nations). When an officer arrived a man allegedly pointed the firearm at her and threatened to shoot, then fled on foot to a nearby residence on Landing Drive.

Nearby McCammon Elementary School was in a secure and hold position for a while– Students were not considered in any danger.

The Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service (LMD IPDS) and Emergency Response Teams (LMD IERT) were called to assist in the investigation and subsequent arrest. Officers contained the residence and as he exited, the man was arrested by officers from LMD IERT with assistance from a police dog.

BC Emergency Health Services transported the man to a local hospital with injuries, which were later determined to be serious.

Frontline officers from UFVRD are continuing to investigate the threats and firearm allegations. At the conclusion of this investigation the results will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for assessment of appropriate charges.

IIO BC is investigating to determine whether police actions are linked to the man’s injuries. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Mote that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation by the IIO BC. For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit its website at www.iiobc.ca