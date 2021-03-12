Quick Work – AbbyPD Locate and Arrest Break-in Suspect in Under 3 Minutes

Abbotsford – Sometimes the long arm of the law is pretty quick too !

At 6AM Friday morning, AbbyPD patrol officers responded to the 31800 block of Mercantile Way for a report of a break & enter in-progress to a business. Once on scene, responding officers observed a large hole cut in the fencing. Minutes later, containment was established, and two men were located in the area.

One of the men was released, and the second male who matched the break-in suspect’s description was arrested.

Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers have identified 37-year-old Frederick Dick of Mt Currie as the alleged suspect; Dick was arrested and charged with break and enter. He made a court appearance on Friday as well.