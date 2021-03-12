UPDATE with DETAILS – BCHL/Chiefs Get Green Light To Play Short 20-21 Season – Chilliwack a”Pod City”

Vancouver (Brian Wiebe/BCHL) – The BC Hockey League has made progress with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in its return-to-play plan and a modified 2020-21 regular season should be able to begin soon.

According to a number of published reports on Thursday, the league’s 17 BC-based teams have begun to alert their players about the approval to play, Ewen reports. He also indicates there is a quarantine period and the return-to-play plan includes “multiple hubs”, which in the BCHL’s communication to this point were called “pods”, located around the province.

According to the same reports, the plan includes five pods and players start a 14-day quarantine tomorrow, which games to follow shortly after.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji reports the pods are in Alberni Valley, Coquitlam, Chilliwack, Vernon, and Penticton and players will be tested for COVID-19 before each pod starts.

BCHL general managers have started to look for players to fill out their rosters after a number of them left to play in other leagues.

Further information will be provided this weekend as the BCHL works out the final details with the Office of the Provincial Health Officer and the Regional Chief Medical Health Officers.

On Friday, the official announcement: On Friday, the BC Hockey League (BCHL) Board of Governors approved a shortened 2020-21 season after the Provincial Health Office (PHO) accepted the league’s proposal for a safe return to play under its COVID-19 Safety Plan.

The league will operate in a “pod” model where three to four teams will play each other in five different locations across the province.

“After months and months of hard work behind the scenes by the league’s Return-to-Play Task Force, we are pleased to make the announcement today that the BCHL will be back on the ice to play the 2020-21 season,” said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb. “This entire process has always been about our players and giving them the best chance to get back to playing games and showcasing their skills, and we have accomplished that today.”

The condensed season will begin the first week of April. A full schedule will be released in the coming weeks along with details on the pod locations.

“We want to thank the PHO, the Chief Medical Health Officers and regional public health staff for working with us on our proposal over the past few weeks and getting it to a point that both sides felt was safe,” said Chairman of the BCHL Board of Governors Graham Fraser. “We proved in our extended exhibition season in the fall that our COVID-19 Safety Plan was effective after playing 89 games with zero transmissions, and we look forward to working within that system again.”

“It’s been a long road for everyone involved with the league since we were shut down in November, but we are grateful that we get a chance to finish what we started and get our young athletes back on the ice.”

The BCHL has hired a Chief Medical Officer who will oversee all COVID-19 safety protocols for the five-week season, including testing and a quarantine period for players and team staff.

“At the end of the day, our league is all about getting players scholarships and moving them on to the next level to allow them to pursue their athletic and educational goals,” said BCHL Executive Director Steven Cocker. “With no games since November, it has been difficult for these players to get noticed by college programs and, as a result, we’ve seen a significant effect on the number of college commitments in the league this year. With a shortened season now in place, we are thrilled to get our players back in the spotlight and give them the attention they deserve.”

Further information will be provided this weekend as the BCHL works out the final details with the Office of the Provincial Health Officer and the Regional Chief Medical Health Officers.

https://twitter.com/Chiefs_Hockey/status/1370442677196529667

The official Statement from the Province and Premier John Horgan’s Office:

Players in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) will be able to lace up for a limited season starting in April after the provincial health officer conditionally approved a plan for a safe return to play.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our lives in countless ways. To keep each other safe, we have had to limit activities that are fundamental to our normal way of life,” said Premier John Horgan. “While we are not out of the woods yet, there is hope on the horizon and we are now ready to, gradually and safely, resume some of these activities. That includes getting young people back on the ice this season.”

The revised plan from the BCHL has improved safety protocols in place including health screening and testing, limited travel, “pod” cities and a pre-season quarantine plan. Protocols are also in place to limit interactions between players, coaches and staff from the BCHL, and the communities they play in. The five pods will be located in Penticton, Coquitlam, Chilliwack, Vernon and Port Alberni.

“Sports are important for young people’s development and we understand how hard the time away from friends and teammates has been,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “I know that Dr. Henry and her team are working hard to determine how to safely return more leagues back to the field of play this spring.”

The one-time variances to the gathering and events order to allow the league to return to play may be amended based on the latest COVID-19 data and modelling.