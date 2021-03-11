Vehicle of Missing Edmonton via Hope Man Found In North Van – Disappeared in September 2020

Hope/North Vancouver – RCMP and family continue to search for Jarrett Shane Whitford, 32, of Edmonton AB. Mr. Whitford was last seen in Hope BC on September 19, 2020 where he stopped to fuel his vehicle on route to North Vancouver.

UFVRD RCMP issued a news release on October 22, 2020.

RCMP/Jarrett Shane Whitford

Jarrett Whitford description:

Caucasian male;

Height: 183 cm (6’00);

Weight 86 kgs (189lbs.);

Hair: Brown;

Eyes: Hazel;

Operating a light grey coloured 2015 Nissan Micra displaying Alberta Licence Plate.

Police located the vehicle operated by Mr. Whitford on January 21, 2021, abandoned at the parking lot of a mall in the 9300-block of Marine Drive, North Vancouver.

As investigators continue to pursue the search for Mr. Whitford police believe the vehicle travelled from Hope BC to the parking lot in North Vancouver on September 29, 2020.

Evidence gathered at this stage of our search does not point toward a criminal act, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. Investigators are reaching out to folks in the Capilano area of North Vancouver who may have knowledge that will assist police in locating Mr. Whitford to contact police.

RCMP urge anyone with knowledge as to the whereabouts of Jarrett Shane Whitford to contact their local police agency or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).