Molson-Coors Dealing with “Cybersecurity Incident” – No Word on Effects in Chilliwack

Chilliwack/Montreal – A Cybersecrity incident with Molson-Coors has raised red flags for the beer company.

No clear word on how extensive this attack was or is.

Chief communications and corporate affairs officer, Adam Collins released a statement but did not mention the Chilliwack Brewery specifically:

“Molson Coors experienced a systems outage that was caused by a cybersecurity incident. We have engaged a leading forensic IT firm to assist our investigation into the incident and are working around the clock to get our systems back up as quickly as possible. We will continue to communicate with our business partners with updates.”