Bandits Add Former LA Laker and a BC Champ to Front Office

Abbotsford – – The Fraser Valley Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that former Los Angeles Laker, Gonzaga Bulldog and British Columbia provincial champion, Robert Sacre, will join the team’s front office as assistant general manager.

Sacre most recently played for the Sunrockers Shibuya from 2016-2018 in Japan’s B.League. Over the course of three decorated seasons in what is widely regarded as one of the world’s top leagues for domestic and import players, Sacre averaged 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game on 48.9 per cent shooting from field goal range before retiring from professional play in the summer of 2019.

Sacre joins a front office staff led by vice president Dylan Kular, general manager Kyle Julius and interim head coach David Singleton as part of a basketball operations department that possesses playing and coaching experience drawn from the highest levels of professional basketball in North America, Europe and Asia.

“I’m grateful for the chance to reconnect with my roots in British Columbia and to help grow the game by recruiting top-tier players to the Bandits. Our province’s basketball history runs deep and I was fortunate to play for some special teams and coaches as part of my journey that led me to Gonzaga, the NBA and Japan,” Sacre said.

“I look forward to using my experience and network to show current and future generations of Canadian and international players that the CEBL is an exceptional destination for them to develop and enhance their careers. I have enjoyed watching former peers from the Canadian national team and beyond showcase their skills on home soil and I’m keen to help even more Canadians have that same opportunity.”

As assistant general manager, Sacre will collaborate with Bandits management to recruit players and to develop relationships between the Bandits and the international basketball community, including prospective players, agents, as well as team and league officials overseas.

“I am really excited to have Rob on board. He is a tremendous asset to our recruiting and player development department. He is a Canadian basketball icon and a major role model for players from western Canada,” Julius said.

A former second round pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2012 NBA Draft, Sacre’s prowess as one of BC and Canada’s most notable basketball exports is well documented. Sacre attended Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver where he excelled for the Royals and helped the program win a 2006 AAA provincial championship by recording 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks on his way to winning MVP honours for his title clinching performance against Kitsilano Secondary. Throughout his high school career, Sacre represented the Canadian junior national team and BC’s under-17 program.

Thanks to a standout high school career, the 7-foot centre arrived at Gonzaga University as one of the most highly recruited players in BC basketball history. Sacre starred for the Bulldogs between 2007-2012, starting 111 of a possible 136 games for one of the top programs in NCAA Division I basketball. Over five seasons at Gonzaga, Sacre averaged 9.3 points, five rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game on 50.4 per cent shooting from field goal range. Sacre was twice named to the All-West Coast Conference (WCC) first team (2010-11, 2011-12) and was awarded WCC defender of the year in 2012. Today, Sacre remains second on Gonzaga’s leaderboard for career blocks and fourth all-time in offensive rebounds.

A stellar college career set the stage for Sacre to be drafted 60th overall by the Lakers. He played four seasons for Los Angeles, suiting up for 189 games, 35 of which as a starter, and averaged 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game between 2012 and 2016. During his collegiate and NBA career, Sacre was also named to Canada’s senior men’s national team for the 2010 FIBA World Championship in Turkey and 2015 FIBA Americas Championship in Mexico.

Sacre currently resides in Spokane, Wash., where he lives with his wife, Vinessa, and their three children. He is an active member in the Bulldogs community and is a co-host of the “Bleav in the Zags” podcast with fellow Gonzaga alumnus and iHeartRadio anchor Jack Ferris. In addition, Sacre owns and operates an excavation business known as “Sacre Excavation.”

“During Rob’s time with us, his contributions to our team went beyond his on-court performance. He was the first one on the floor and wanted to work harder than everyone in order to set an example. He was vocal in our locker room and was strong when it came to communication with local Japanese players and served as a mentor for the younger players on our team,” said Ryota Matsuoka, assistant manager of basketball operations for the Sunrockers Shibuya. “Rob was a dedicated member of the Shibuya community and he treated fans with respect. Although it has been more than two years since he retired, we fondly remember his time with our club and wish him well for this new chapter in his journey with the Bandits.”

The Bandits open the 2021 season at home versus Edmonton on Saturday, June 5 at 1 p.m. PT at Abbotsford Centre. All regular season games will also be live streamed on the free CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices and on a new OTT streaming platform that the CEBL will unveil this spring.

A league created by Canadians for Canadians, the CEBL has the highest percentage of Canadian players of any professional league in the country, with 80 percent of its 2020 rosters being Canadians. Players come from the NBA G League, top international leagues, the Canadian national team program, and top NCAA and U SPORTS programs.

More information about the Bandits is available at thebandits.ca, as well as on Instagram (@fvbandits.cebl), Twitter (@FV_Bandits), Facebook (@fvbandits.cebl), TikTok, and YouTube.