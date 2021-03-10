UFV Scholarship Golf Tournament – Thursday June 24

Fraser Valley – Join UFV Golf in supporting student-athletes on June 24, as the Cascades Scholarship Golf Tournament tees off at @ChilliwackGolf! 100% of net proceeds will go to student-athlete scholarships!

For more information or to register: https://gocascades.ca/news/2021/3/4/general-cascades-tee-up-scholarship-golf-tournament-in-june.aspx

Tickets are $200 each, or $750 for a team of four, and includes golf, dinner, prizes, and all on-course activities.



CLICK HERE TO REGISTER



A variety of event sponsorship opportunities are also available; visit the links below, or contact Steve Tuckwood , UFV director of athletics and campus recreation, for more information (steve.tuckwood@ufv.ca).



SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES



SPONSORSHIP FORM