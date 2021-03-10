District of Mission New Website for Tourism Mission

Mission — Tourism Mission have been working hard behind the scenes with BlackBean Creative, a BC-based web designer to develop an inspirational and unique Mission-centric tourism-based website that can be found at tourismmission.ca

The site went live on March 9, with hopes to remind locals of all the amazing places and businesses Mission has to offer its residents just in time for Spring Break; as well as to inspire visitors to consider exploring Mission and the Fraser Valley once the COVID-19 travel restrictions ease.

Combining beautiful imagery with practical information and links to each business, the site is designed to be mobile-friendly, on-brand and offer quick and easy ways to find information or to connect with the staff at the Mission Visitor Centre.

In 2018 before the pandemic, the annual tourism revenue in

BC sat at $20.5 billion. To ensure Mission does not miss out on its share of these dollars the site has created a “What’s your Mission” itinerary builder that will make suggestions based on the time of year and type of traveller you are.