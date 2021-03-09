UPDATE – District 1881’s Empress Parkade On Track For March Opening (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – District 1881 took to social media to show off their new parkade, on the site of the old Empress Hotel.

We’re adding more parking in Downtown Chilliwack, 137 more spaces to be exact! The Empress Parkade on Princess Avenue in District 1881 will be coming March 2021. Don’t forget free parking is available at the Victoria Street Public Parking Lot between Young and Nowell, plus there’s 2 hour parking along the street!

