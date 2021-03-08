Mission’s 7th Avenue Greenway Project In Design Phase

Mission – The District of Mission has launched the design process for the 7th Avenue Greenway, a 6.5 km route for people walking, wheeling and cycling. The future greenway will support all forms of active transportation and recreation, including walking, cycling, skateboarding, rollerblading, and people using strollers or other mobility aids.

The 7th Avenue Greenway is being developed as part of the District’s commitment to providing convenient and safe mobility options and making it easier for people of all ages and abilities to walk, wheel or cycle.

More information here: https://www.mission.ca/municipal-hall/departments/engineering/engineering-projects/7th-avenue-greenway-project/

Residents can fill out the engagement survey here: https://engage.mission.ca/7th-avenue-greenway.