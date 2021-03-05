Amplify BC Receives Provincial Grants To Keep Working Musicians.. Working

Victoria – More than 100 B.C. musicians are getting support to advance their careers, thanks to the Province’s music fund, Amplify BC.

“Music has provided us comfort during this pandemic and the people behind the industry need our support now to come back strong in the future,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “We’re proud to help B.C. artists grow their careers so they can keep sharing their talent and inspiring people both here and around the world.”

Through Amplify BC, 113 emerging and established musicians have received $1.27 million to support their career development. Musicians can use these grants to record, make music videos or market their music. Supporting diverse and regional artists is a priority for Amplify BC.

These grants help B.C. musicians make and share their work. For example, Indigenous pop artist Carsen Gray from Skidegate received a grant to produce her next album and music videos for her singles. In Vancouver, soul vocalist Rian Peters, known as IAMTHELIVING, and rapper/producer Teon Gibbs received a grant to create their six-track, collaborative EP ‘JNGL’, music video and marketing materials.

Amplify BC is administered by Creative BC. These grants are part of the B.C. government’s $7.5-million investment in Amplify BC this year to sustain the sector and support resilience.