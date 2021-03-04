Small and Medium Sized Business Recovery Grant Program Extended to August 31

Victoria – The B.C. government has extended the deadline for the Small and Medium Sized Business Recovery Grant program to ensure businesses have the time they need to apply.

One of the main requirements has also been lowered to ensure more businesses are eligible.

For more information on the Small and Medium Sized Business Recovery Grant program, including the application process and eligibility, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/economic-recovery/business-recovery-grant

The time to apply for the Small and Medium Sized Business Recovery Grant program has been extended from March 31, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2021.

The previous requirement for a business to have experienced at least a 70% revenue loss at some point in March or April 2020 has been adjusted. Now, a business is required to demonstrate only a 30% revenue loss in any one month between March 2020 to the point of application.