WHL Will Have A Short Season – Waiting Game Continues for BCHL, PJHL

Calgary – The Western Hockey League announced on Tuesday it has been granted approval by the B.C. Provincial Health Office to play in two Hub Centers located in Kamloops and Kelowna, which will allow the WHL’s B.C. Division teams to open their season on Friday, March 26.

This will be a short 24 game schedule.

Five WHL Clubs located in B.C. will form the B.C. Division, including the Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets, Prince George Cougars, Vancouver Giants, and Victoria Royals. The WHL has agreed that all B.C. Division games during the 2020-21 Regular Season will be played exclusively within the B.C. Division Hub Centers of Kamloops and Kelowna, under an approved WHL cross-Hub Center model.

Three WHL Clubs – the Kamloops Blazers, Prince George Cougars, and Vancouver Giants – will be based out of the WHL Hub Center located in Kamloops. Two WHL Clubs – the Kelowna Rockets and Victoria Royals – will be based out of the WHL Hub Center located in Kelowna.

As a result of facility capacity limitations, it was determined a dual Hub Center model was the most appropriate to allow for the effective implementation of WHL Return to Play Protocols and the highest level of risk mitigation. WHL Clubs will be permitted to travel directly between each B.C. Division Hub Center for game play, with no stops permitted between the Hub Centers.

The PJHL still hasn’t laid out any plans.

The BCHL’s Commissioner Chris Hebb told FVN/chillTV that the fate of their season could come on Friday after a Board of Directors conference call.