Spring Outdoor Burn Season For Abbotsford and Chilliwack Starts March 1

Abbotsford/Chilliwack – Outdoor burn permits for the City of Abbotsford and Chilliwack are now available for the spring burn season. Permits must be applied for online at http://abbotsford.ca/fire.
Chilliwack:
Updated Open Burning Bylaw
Key components of the City’s updated Open Burning Bylaw include:
- Open burning is limited to two separate seasons per year:
- March 1 to April 30
- October 1 to November 30
- A burning permit is required for each season – Apply online during the burning season.
- Burning is only permitted on agricultural and rural properties.
- Land clearing burning is prohibited.
- Burning is only permitted when the Environment Canada ventilation index is good. The current ventilation index is posted at the bottom of this webpage during the burning season.
- Only one pile may be burned at a time on the same property. Burning pile size restrictions apply: maximum 2 metres high and 3 metres in diameter.
- Minimum setbacks apply:
- 15m from fences, hedges or power poles/lines or on-site buildings
- 100m from neighbouring residences or businesses
- 500m from hospital, schools or care facilities
- 30m from streams or public roads
- Burning is only permitted between the hours of 7:00am and 5:00pm.
- The material to be burned must consist of only clean, seasoned vegetative debris. No burning of any construction/demolition material, waste or stumps.
- Steps must be taken to minimize smoke:
- Minimize soil content
- Maximize air flow
- Burn only seasoned vegetative debris
- An adult must be present at all times during the burn.
- Burning restrictions do not apply to gas fueled appliances such as BBQ’s or outdoor heaters.
- Bylaw violations will result in fines ranging from $250 – $1000 per offence.
