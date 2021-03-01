B.C. Moves to Phase 2 of COVID-19 Immunization Plan, Protects Seniors

Victoria – More than 400,000 people in British Columbia will be immunized from March to early April as the Province moves into Phase 2 of the largest immunization rollout in B.C.’s history.

Those in Phase 2 receiving their first vaccine dose in March and early April include:

seniors and high-risk people residing in independent living and seniors’ supportive housing (including staff);

home-care support clients and staff;

Indigenous (First Nations, Métis, Inuit) peoples born in or before 1956 (65 years and older); and

seniors born in or before 1941 (80 years and older).

On March 1, 2021, first-dose immunizations begin for those living and working in independent living centres and seniors’ supportive housing, as well as home-care support clients and staff. Health authorities will directly contact those in this priority group to book appointments – no need to call.

Beginning March 8, 2021, seniors aged 80+ and Indigenous peoples aged 65+ who are not living in independent living or seniors’ supportive housing can make one call to book their appointment through their local health authority call centre according to a staggered schedule. This is to avoid long waits and system overload. Immunization clinic locations will be confirmed at time of booking, with vaccinations starting as early as March 15, 2021: