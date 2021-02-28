Saturday Night Stabbing on McMillan Road in Abby – 20 Year Old Male in Custody

Abbotsford – On Saturday night @8:15PM, Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to a stabbing incident at the back of Abbotsford Recreation Center, located in the 2400 block of McMillan Road.

Upon arrival, two males suffering from apparent stab wounds were located. The victims, both in their late teens, were transported to the hospital via ambulance where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Abbotsford Police officers are investigating a dispute which arose on this property. A male has been detained in connection to this incident.

If you have information about this incident, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.