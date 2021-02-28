NEW BUSINESS – The Husk Flow Collective – A Collective Space For Your Creative Ambitions

Chilliwack – In Downtown Chilliwack on Wellington, across from the Vineyard, is the Husk Collective.

The Husk is a new collective space to take on your creative ambitions. Shared spaces, Sound proof rooms, Pod-cast Studio and a schedule of creative classes.

Their Open House is ongoing! Mon to Sat 10-5 at 45903 Wellington Avenue.

Residents can host events within their creative co-work space. All events are designed with safety and accessibility in mind.

Local Patrons ($10/month) are invited to join in for upcoming regular events and connect with them on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

Interested in becoming a member?

Check out the different tiers of membership. Creative empowerment should be accessible. Let them know if you’d like to apply for a subsidized residency. Join the Collective!

FVN

FVN

FVN

FVN