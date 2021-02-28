Filming in Downtown Maple Ridge for TV Movie “Admitted or Dead” – March 1 to 3

Maple Ridge – The TV Movie “Admitted or Dead” will be filming scenes in the Downtown Core of Maple Ridge, Memorial Peace Park and 119 Ave. between Monday March 1 and Wednesday March 3.

From IMDb: Wanting to ensure she gets in to a great college, a female student becomes involved in the admission scandal at the urging of her best friend. When the police start snooping around and begin to close in on the ring leader, the student tells her mom wanting help to get out. But when they both attempt to end their involvement, things turn deadly.

They will be starting at Cremino’s Gelato Monday morning, moving over to Memorial Peace Park after 4 pm to do some driving scenes around Haney Place.

During this time there will be some minor intermittent traffic control for safety. On Tuesday, they’ll continue filming in the park by The ACT, before moving over to 119 Ave. later in the afternoon to film some driving scenes on 119 Ave. between 223 St. and 224 St. between 4 pm and 11 pm.

There will be intermittent lock ups of no longer than 3 minutes for safety.

On Wed. Mar. 3 the film production will be filming interior scenes at The Ridge Studios until approximately 10 pm.

See attached Notification Letter and Maps for further details.