chillTV’s Chill N Chat! “Sarah Lovely” – Breast implant surgery, and the potential pitfalls, Season 3, Episode 3 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chill N Chat! “Sarah Lovely” – Breast implant surgery, and the potential pitfalls, Season 3, Episode.

Breast implant surgery, and the potential pitfalls are the subject of this week’s interview with Sarah Lovely who shares her own decades-long painful experience. Trish & Jenny are also back with an update on the ladies from the Total Makeover Challenge, and we get to see a new “Udderly Uncorked” featuring Bench 1775 Winery! Reference links for today’s show: Bench 1775 Winery – 2017 Cabernet Savaugn Sarah https://www.facebook.com/Bench1775​ Total Makeover Challenge https://www.facebook.com/TotalMakeove…​ Sarah Lovely https://www.facebook.com/superfuelyou…​ and http://breastimplantinfo.org/​ and https://medrecords.ca/​ and https://www.facebook.com/groups/Heali…​ chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™