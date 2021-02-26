Chiefs Make Additions on Deadline Day

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs made a trio of additions to their roster prior to the Thursday February 25th trade deadline. After moving veteran forward Nicholas Cherkowski to the Calgary Canucks of the AJHL, the Chiefs made moves to ensure they had a full roster ahead of a potential BCHL restart.

The Chiefs have brought Chilliwack native Jonathan Krahn over from the Melville Millionaires of the SJHL on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 CJHL season. Krahn is a BCHL veteran, having suited up for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks during the 2018-19 season. Last season for Melville, Krahn tallied 11 goals, and 13 assists in 40 games played for the Millionaires. “We are really happy to add Johnny to our group. We really like his speed and compete level, and it is always a positive to see a hometown kid have the opportunity to suit up for the Chiefs.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney.

Chilliwack’s Junior A club also added 2003-born forward Luca Grabas to the forward group for the remainder of the BCHL season. Grabas comes from the Burnaby Winter Club U18 Prep program which is coached by former pro Mike Santorelli. The previous two seasons Grabas played at the West Van Academy for their U18 Prep program. Luca becomes the second player to come through the Chiefs U18 Prospect program (BCSHL) joining Lucas Bourdon. “I had the opportunity to coach Luca last season with our U18 spring team. He is very coachable, and brings an intensity with him every shift that will serve him well at the next level.” Said Chiefs Associate Coach and Assistant General Manager Brad Rihela.

On defence, the Chiefs utilized their open 20-year old spot to bolster their blue-line adding WHL veteran Trevor Longo. Longo, a North Vancouver native is committed to play for Queens University next season. He spent the past 4 seasons in the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers, and the Vancouver Giants respectively. The Chiefs acquired his CJHL playing rights from the Victoria Grizzlies in exchange for future considerations. Last season Longo registered 6 goals, and 10 assists in 52 games between the Tigers and Giants. “Trevor is a player that will help our group immediately. His veteran experience and skill-set will be a welcome addition to our group. We know he will use this opportunity to come into our organization, be a leader, and prepare himself for next season at Queens.” Said Maloney.

When asked to sum up this years deadline, Maloney had this to say. “All in all, we are really happy as a staff with how things turned out. We are committed to having a season, and we are looking to show our players that we remain serious about this year. Our kids have made a substantial commitment to us, and we want to ensure that we return the favour by providing them with quality development daily. We brought in some great players, and most importantly good people. Obviously the move with Nick Cherkowski was a tough pill to swallow, as he meant so much to our organization, but we are really happy to bring in a veteran like Trevor Longo on the back end, and love the speed and urgency of Luca Grabas and Jonathan Krahn.”