Chilliwack Mounties Arrest 22 Year Old Car Thief

Chilliwack – Shortly after 7AM on Wednesday, February 24, the Chilliwack RCMP Property Crime Unit and Drug Section arrested a 22-year-old Chilliwack man for auto theft-related charges.

The man is known to police and Chilliwack Mounties will forward charges for review to the B.C. Prosecution Service of Possession of Stolen Property over $5000, Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from Police and Assaulting a Police Officer.

The man was held in police custody awaiting his first appearance in court which was anticipated for later that day.